Sunday's contest features the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) matching up at Colonial Life Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 95-77 victory for heavily favored Maryland according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Gamecocks won their last game 100-71 against Notre Dame on Monday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 95, South Carolina 77

Other SEC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks' +1057 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 28.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 80.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 51.8 per outing (fourth in college basketball).

South Carolina put up 80.0 points per game last year in conference action, which was 0.3 fewer points per game than its season average (80.3).

Offensively the Gamecocks fared better at home last season, putting up 84.8 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game in road games.

Defensively South Carolina played better at home last season, allowing 46.9 points per game, compared to 54.2 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.