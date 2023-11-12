The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) hit the court against the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ABC.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ABC

South Carolina vs. Maryland 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Terrapins scored 27.3 more points per game last year (79.1) than the Gamecocks gave up to opponents (51.8).

Maryland had a 22-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 80.3 points.

Last year, the 80.3 points per game the Gamecocks put up were 11.6 more points than the Terrapins gave up (68.7).

South Carolina had a 24-0 record last season when putting up more than 68.7 points.

The Gamecocks made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.8 percentage points higher than the Terrapins allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

The Terrapins' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 12.6 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks allowed to their opponents (32.1%).

South Carolina Schedule