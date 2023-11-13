The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) take on the Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. Presbyterian Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Citadel Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot 43.2% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 46.6% the Blue Hose's opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Citadel had a 4-5 record in games the team collectively shot above 46.6% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 319th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Blue Hose finished 96th.
  • The Bulldogs scored just 2.1 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Blue Hose gave up (69.5).
  • Citadel went 7-8 last season when it scored more than 69.5 points.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

  • Citadel scored 70.6 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 on the road.
  • At home, the Bulldogs gave up 72.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 77.5.
  • At home, Citadel made 8.4 trifectas per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Citadel's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (29.4%).

Citadel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ NC State L 72-59 PNC Arena
11/10/2023 Boston College L 75-71 McAlister Field House
11/13/2023 @ Presbyterian - Templeton Physical Education Center
11/16/2023 North Greenville - McAlister Field House
11/20/2023 Idaho State - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

