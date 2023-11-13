The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) take on the Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Citadel Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 43.2% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 46.6% the Blue Hose's opponents shot last season.

Last season, Citadel had a 4-5 record in games the team collectively shot above 46.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 319th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Blue Hose finished 96th.

The Bulldogs scored just 2.1 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Blue Hose gave up (69.5).

Citadel went 7-8 last season when it scored more than 69.5 points.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

Citadel scored 70.6 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 on the road.

At home, the Bulldogs gave up 72.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 77.5.

At home, Citadel made 8.4 trifectas per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Citadel's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (29.4%).

Citadel Upcoming Schedule