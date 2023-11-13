How to Watch Citadel vs. Presbyterian on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) take on the Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.
Citadel vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- East Tennessee State vs Butler (7:00 PM ET | November 13)
- VMI vs South Carolina (7:00 PM ET | November 13)
Citadel Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot 43.2% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 46.6% the Blue Hose's opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Citadel had a 4-5 record in games the team collectively shot above 46.6% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 319th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Blue Hose finished 96th.
- The Bulldogs scored just 2.1 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Blue Hose gave up (69.5).
- Citadel went 7-8 last season when it scored more than 69.5 points.
Citadel Home & Away Comparison
- Citadel scored 70.6 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 on the road.
- At home, the Bulldogs gave up 72.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 77.5.
- At home, Citadel made 8.4 trifectas per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Citadel's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (29.4%).
Citadel Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ NC State
|L 72-59
|PNC Arena
|11/10/2023
|Boston College
|L 75-71
|McAlister Field House
|11/13/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/16/2023
|North Greenville
|-
|McAlister Field House
|11/20/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
