The Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) will face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. Presbyterian Game Information

Citadel Top Players (2022-23)

Stephen Clark: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK

Austin Ash: 15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Elijah Morgan: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Madison Durr: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

David Maynard: 5.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Presbyterian Top Players (2022-23)

Marquis Barnett: 9.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Terrell Ard Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Owen McCormack: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Kobe Stewart: 7.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Trevon Reddish: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Citadel vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Presbyterian Rank Presbyterian AVG Citadel AVG Citadel Rank 347th 63.2 Points Scored 67.4 289th 156th 69.5 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 278th 30.0 Rebounds 28.9 319th 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th 315th 6.0 3pt Made 7.1 210th 333rd 10.8 Assists 11.4 307th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 11.8 175th

