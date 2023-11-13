We have high school basketball competition in Dorchester County, South Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Porter Gaud High School at Ashley Ridge High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 13

6:30 PM ET on November 13 Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cross High School at Summerville High School