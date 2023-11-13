The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) hit the court against the Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian Stats Insights

Last season, the Blue Hose had a 42.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents made.

In games Presbyterian shot higher than 44.7% from the field, it went 2-8 overall.

The Blue Hose were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs ranked 319th.

Last year, the 63.2 points per game the Blue Hose scored were 11.0 fewer points than the Bulldogs gave up (74.2).

When Presbyterian scored more than 74.2 points last season, it went 3-2.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

Presbyterian posted 68.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 57.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 10.8 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Blue Hose allowed 7.1 fewer points per game (66.0) than away from home (73.1).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Presbyterian fared better in home games last year, making 6.3 threes per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage in road games.

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule