The North Florida Ospreys (2-0) play the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina State vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MEAC Games

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 42.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 46.4% the Ospreys' opponents shot last season.

South Carolina State went 3-5 when it shot better than 46.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Ospreys finished 272nd.

The Bulldogs scored an average of 73.4 points per game last year, only 4.2 fewer points than the 77.6 the Ospreys gave up.

When it scored more than 77.6 points last season, South Carolina State went 2-5.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

South Carolina State scored more points at home (79.8 per game) than away (71.1) last season.

At home, the Bulldogs conceded 76.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 87.2.

Beyond the arc, South Carolina State knocked down fewer treys away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.8%) than at home (34.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule