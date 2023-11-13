Monday's contest between the North Florida Ospreys (2-0) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 89-61, heavily favoring North Florida to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

South Carolina State vs. North Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023

7:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

South Carolina State vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: North Florida 89, South Carolina State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina State vs. North Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: North Florida (-27.7)

North Florida (-27.7) Computer Predicted Total: 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina State Performance Insights

Last year, South Carolina State was 134th in the nation on offense (73.4 points scored per game) and -4-worst on defense (83.8 points allowed).

On the boards, the Bulldogs were 210th in the nation in rebounds (31.3 per game) last year. They were 324th in rebounds allowed (33.8 per game).

Last season South Carolina State was ranked 105th in the country in assists with 14.0 per game.

Last season, the Bulldogs were 229th in college basketball in 3-point makes (6.9 per game) and 309th in 3-point percentage (31.7%).

South Carolina State was 312th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (8.4 per game) and -2-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (39.7%) last year.

South Carolina State took 34% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 25.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 66% of its shots, with 74.5% of its makes coming from there.

