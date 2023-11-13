The VMI Keydets (1-1) battle the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

South Carolina vs. VMI Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina Stats Insights

Last season, the Gamecocks had a 40.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.4% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Keydets' opponents knocked down.

South Carolina went 3-2 when it shot higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Keydets ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball. The Gamecocks finished 210th.

Last year, the Gamecocks recorded 12.5 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Keydets gave up (76.8).

South Carolina went 2-2 last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, South Carolina scored 5.0 fewer points per game (63.3) than away from home (68.3).

The Gamecocks allowed 69.1 points per game last season at home, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (77.0).

In terms of three-point shooting, South Carolina fared worse in home games last year, draining 6.8 three-pointers per game with a 29.6% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 36.5% percentage on the road.

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule