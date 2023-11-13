How to Watch South Carolina vs. VMI on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The VMI Keydets (1-1) battle the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
South Carolina vs. VMI Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network+
South Carolina Stats Insights
- Last season, the Gamecocks had a 40.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.4% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Keydets' opponents knocked down.
- South Carolina went 3-2 when it shot higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Keydets ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball. The Gamecocks finished 210th.
- Last year, the Gamecocks recorded 12.5 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Keydets gave up (76.8).
- South Carolina went 2-2 last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, South Carolina scored 5.0 fewer points per game (63.3) than away from home (68.3).
- The Gamecocks allowed 69.1 points per game last season at home, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (77.0).
- In terms of three-point shooting, South Carolina fared worse in home games last year, draining 6.8 three-pointers per game with a 29.6% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 36.5% percentage on the road.
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 82-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/10/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 79-77
|Spectrum Center
|11/13/2023
|VMI
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/17/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/28/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
