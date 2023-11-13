The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) face the VMI Keydets (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the South Carolina vs. VMI matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Carolina vs. VMI Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina vs. VMI Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline VMI Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina (-22.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina (-22.5) 146.5 -6000 +1500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina vs. VMI Betting Trends (2022-23)

South Carolina compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 16 Gamecocks games last season hit the over.

VMI went 10-16-0 ATS last year.

Keydets games went over the point total 15 out of 26 times last year.

South Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), South Carolina is 79th in the country. It is way higher than that, 56th, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +50000, South Carolina has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

