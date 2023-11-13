Monday's game at Colonial Life Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) going head to head against the VMI Keydets (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 13). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 94-63 victory as our model heavily favors South Carolina.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

South Carolina vs. VMI Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

South Carolina vs. VMI Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 94, VMI 63

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. VMI

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina (-31.0)

South Carolina (-31.0) Computer Predicted Total: 156.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina Performance Insights

South Carolina was the 20th-worst squad in college basketball in points scored (64.3 per game) and 254th in points conceded (72.6) last season.

Last year, the Gamecocks were 210th in college basketball in rebounds (31.3 per game) and 265th in rebounds conceded (32.3).

Last season South Carolina was ranked 324th in the country in assists with 11.1 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Gamecocks were 149th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.6) last year. They were 280th in 3-point percentage at 32.3%.

South Carolina was 165th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.1 per game) and 187th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.8%) last year.

South Carolina took 40.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 32.8% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempted 59.1% of its shots, with 67.2% of its makes coming from there.

