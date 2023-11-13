The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) will meet the VMI Keydets (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network+.

South Carolina vs. VMI Game Information

South Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

  • Gregory 'GG' Jackson II: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Meechie Johnson Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Hayden Brown: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Josh Gray: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jacobi Wright: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

VMI Top Players (2022-23)

  • Asher Woods: 14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Sean Conway: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rickey Bradley, Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyler Houser: 10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tony Felder: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

South Carolina vs. VMI Stat Comparison (2022-23)

South Carolina Rank South Carolina AVG VMI AVG VMI Rank
339th 64.3 Points Scored 69.4 232nd
254th 72.6 Points Allowed 76.8 337th
210th 31.3 Rebounds 32.4 134th
43rd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 9.7 12th
324th 11.1 Assists 11.4 307th
249th 12.5 Turnovers 12.2 217th

