The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) will meet the VMI Keydets (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network+.

South Carolina vs. VMI Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 13

Monday, November 13 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Gregory 'GG' Jackson II: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Meechie Johnson Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Hayden Brown: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Josh Gray: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Jacobi Wright: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

VMI Top Players (2022-23)

Asher Woods: 14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Sean Conway: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Rickey Bradley, Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyler Houser: 10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Tony Felder: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

South Carolina vs. VMI Stat Comparison (2022-23)

South Carolina Rank South Carolina AVG VMI AVG VMI Rank 339th 64.3 Points Scored 69.4 232nd 254th 72.6 Points Allowed 76.8 337th 210th 31.3 Rebounds 32.4 134th 43rd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 9.7 12th 324th 11.1 Assists 11.4 307th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 12.2 217th

