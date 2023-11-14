At Spectrum Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the Miami Heat (6-4) aim to extend a five-game winning run when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSUN.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

Hornets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (26th in the NBA) and allow 110.3 (ninth in the league) for a -8 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets put up 116.1 points per game (seventh in league) while giving up 123.1 per contest (27th in NBA). They have a -63 scoring differential and have been outscored by seven points per game.

These teams score 225.6 points per game between them, 0.1 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these teams put up 233.4 points per game combined, 7.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

Charlotte has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Hornets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - Heat +4000 +1600 -

