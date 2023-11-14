The Charlotte Hornets (3-6) will host the Miami Heat (6-4) after losing three straight home games.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

Charlotte is 2-4 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.

The Hornets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 21st.

The Hornets score 5.8 more points per game (116.1) than the Heat allow (110.3).

Charlotte is 3-4 when it scores more than 110.3 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets are not as good offensively, putting up 113 points per game, compared to 118.6 away. But they are better defensively, allowing 121.5 points per game at home, compared to 124.4 away.

At home the Hornets are picking up 26 assists per game, 0.8 more than on the road (25.2).

Hornets Injuries