The Miami Heat visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Tuesday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for LaMelo Ball and others in this outing.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +112) 8.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -120)

Ball is averaging 14.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 11.2 less than Tuesday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 6.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Ball averages 9.0 assists, 0.5 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Ball has hit 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +122)

Gordon Hayward is averaging 14.7 points per game this season, 2.8 fewer than his points prop on Tuesday.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.

Hayward's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.8 higher than Tuesday's over/under (4.5).

He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

The 22.5-point prop bet for Jimmy Butler on Tuesday is 6.0 higher than his scoring average on the season (16.5).

He averages 3.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 5.5.

Butler has picked up 3.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (5.5).

He makes 0.0 three-pointers per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

