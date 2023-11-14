Mark Williams will take the court for the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Miami Heat.

Last time out, which was on November 12, Williams put up 10 points and two steals in a 129-107 loss versus the Knicks.

In this piece we'll examine Williams' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Mark Williams Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (+100)

Over 12.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-115)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Heat allowed 109.8 points per game last season, second in the NBA.

On the glass, the Heat conceded 41.9 rebounds per game last year, sixth in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Heat allowed 25.6 per contest last year, ranking them 14th in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Heat were 28th in the NBA last season, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Mark Williams vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 29 18 20 0 0 1 1 1/29/2023 20 7 3 1 0 1 2

