South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Spartanburg County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Spartanburg County, South Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Spartanburg High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Spartanburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Landrum High School at West Henderson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Chesnee High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Chesnee, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
