Tuesday's contest between the Wofford Terriers (2-1) and North Carolina Central Eagles (0-1) matching up at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 84-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Wofford, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

In their last game on Saturday, the Terriers earned a 74-49 win against UNC Wilmington.

Wofford vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Wofford vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 84, North Carolina Central 57

Wofford Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Terriers had a +149 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 4.7 points per game. They put up 69.7 points per game, 87th in college basketball, and allowed 65.0 per contest to rank 198th in college basketball.

Offensively, Wofford scored 68.6 points per game last year in conference action. To compare, its overall average (69.7 points per game) was 1.1 PPG higher.

Offensively the Terriers fared better at home last year, posting 74.4 points per game, compared to 66.9 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, Wofford surrendered 58.6 points per game at home. In road games, it allowed 71.1.

