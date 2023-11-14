The Wofford Terriers (2-0) take on the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Wofford vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford Stats Insights

  • The Terriers shot 47.3% from the field, 10.0% higher than the 37.3% the Volunteers' opponents shot last season.
  • Wofford compiled a 15-15 straight up record in games it shot better than 37.3% from the field.
  • The Terriers were the 258th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Volunteers finished 11th.
  • The Terriers averaged 16.8 more points per game last year (74.7) than the Volunteers allowed their opponents to score (57.9).
  • Wofford went 15-13 last season when it scored more than 57.9 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Wofford scored 80.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.5.
  • The Terriers conceded fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (77.0) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Wofford sunk more 3-pointers away (7.9 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (33.2%).

Wofford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Brevard W 85-68 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
11/11/2023 High Point W 99-98 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
11/19/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
11/24/2023 Canisius - Place Bell Arena

