The Wofford Terriers (2-0) take on the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Wofford vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford Stats Insights

The Terriers shot 47.3% from the field, 10.0% higher than the 37.3% the Volunteers' opponents shot last season.

Wofford compiled a 15-15 straight up record in games it shot better than 37.3% from the field.

The Terriers were the 258th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Volunteers finished 11th.

The Terriers averaged 16.8 more points per game last year (74.7) than the Volunteers allowed their opponents to score (57.9).

Wofford went 15-13 last season when it scored more than 57.9 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison

At home, Wofford scored 80.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.5.

The Terriers conceded fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (77.0) last season.

Beyond the arc, Wofford sunk more 3-pointers away (7.9 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (33.2%).

Wofford Upcoming Schedule