Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Flyers on November 15, 2023
Travis Sanheim and Jesperi Kotkaniemi are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes meet at PNC Arena on Wednesday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
Kotkaniemi is Carolina's leading contributor with 13 points. He has six goals and seven assists this season.
Kotkaniemi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Sebastian Aho is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 13 points (four goals, nine assists) to the team.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Nov. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 10
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 7
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Sanheim has scored two goals (0.1 per game) and collected 12 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Philadelphia offense with 14 total points (0.9 per game).
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 10
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sabres
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Travis Konecny has racked up 13 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has nine goals and four assists.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Ducks
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sharks
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sabres
|Nov. 3
|1
|0
|1
|2
