Can we expect Martin Necas scoring a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Necas stats and insights

In four of 15 games this season, Necas has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Necas has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Necas' shooting percentage is 13.9%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Necas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:58 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 21:09 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 14:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:21 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 3 2 1 20:54 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:19 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:24 Away L 6-4

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

