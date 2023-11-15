In the upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Michael Bunting to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Bunting stats and insights

Bunting has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Flyers this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Bunting recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:33 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 3-2 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 13:25 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:14 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:46 Away L 6-4 10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 7-4

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

