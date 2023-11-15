The Carolina Hurricanes, Seth Jarvis among them, face the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at PNC Arena. Looking to bet on Jarvis' props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Seth Jarvis vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis has averaged 19:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

In Jarvis' 15 games played this season he's scored in three of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Jarvis has a point in six of 15 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Jarvis has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Jarvis' implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 15 Games 5 10 Points 0 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

