Wednesday's game features the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-2) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-2) facing off at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-56 win for heavily favored Coastal Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 15.

Last time out, the Bulldogs lost 61-30 to UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

South Carolina State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

South Carolina State vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 72, South Carolina State 56

South Carolina State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs' -677 scoring differential last season (outscored by 22.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 46.8 points per game (360th in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per outing (299th in college basketball).

Offensively, South Carolina State tallied 49.7 points per game last season in conference games. As a comparison, its overall average (46.8 points per game) was 2.9 PPG lower.

The Bulldogs scored 50.3 points per game at home last year. On the road, they averaged 44.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, South Carolina State allowed 59.9 points per game in home games. On the road, it allowed 73.9.

