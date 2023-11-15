The East Carolina Pirates (2-0) take the court against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

The Spartans' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was two percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

South Carolina Upstate put together a 12-6 straight up record in games it shot over 43.6% from the field.

The Pirates ranked 39th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Spartans ranked 280th.

The Spartans averaged only 1.8 fewer points per game last year (68.7) than the Pirates allowed (70.5).

South Carolina Upstate put together an 11-1 record last season in games it scored more than 70.5 points.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

South Carolina Upstate scored 74.8 points per game at home last season, and 64 away.

The Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 on the road.

At home, South Carolina Upstate made 7.8 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than on the road (29.8%).

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule