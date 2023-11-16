The Clemson Tigers (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson vs. South Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 66.3 points per game last year were 14.5 more points than the 51.8 the Gamecocks allowed.

Clemson had a 16-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 80.3 points.

Last year, the Gamecocks recorded 17.5 more points per game (80.3) than the Tigers allowed (62.8).

When South Carolina totaled more than 62.8 points last season, it went 27-0.

The Gamecocks made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

The Tigers shot 37.4% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 32.1% the Gamecocks' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Schedule