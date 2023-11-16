Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) and the Wichita State Shockers (3-0) take the floor in a game with no set line at HTC Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPNU.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Where: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: HTC Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats
- Coastal Carolina won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- Wichita State's .586 ATS win percentage (17-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Coastal Carolina's .385 mark (10-16-0 ATS Record).
Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Coastal Carolina
|73.3
|144.3
|74
|142.5
|141.7
|Wichita State
|71
|144.3
|68.5
|142.5
|136.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Coastal Carolina Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 73.3 points per game the Chanticleers scored were just 4.8 more points than the Shockers allowed (68.5).
- When Coastal Carolina scored more than 68.5 points last season, it went 6-6 against the spread and 9-8 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Coastal Carolina
|10-16-0
|14-12-0
|Wichita State
|17-12-0
|20-9-0
Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Coastal Carolina
|Wichita State
|8-8
|Home Record
|8-9
|3-11
|Away Record
|7-4
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|4-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-1-0
|77.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.2
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|8-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-4-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.