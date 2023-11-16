The Wichita State Shockers (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Chanticleers' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Shockers allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
  • Coastal Carolina put together a 10-8 straight up record in games it shot better than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Chanticleers were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Shockers finished 204th.
  • The Chanticleers averaged only 4.8 more points per game last year (73.3) than the Shockers allowed (68.5).
  • Coastal Carolina put together a 9-8 record last season in games it scored more than 68.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Coastal Carolina scored 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.7.
  • The Chanticleers gave up 68.1 points per game at home last season, and 79.9 away.
  • At home, Coastal Carolina drained 7.9 treys per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (6.5). Coastal Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.0%) than away (26.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Piedmont W 88-86 HTC Center
11/16/2023 Wichita State - HTC Center
11/26/2023 North Carolina Central - HTC Center
11/29/2023 South Carolina Upstate - HTC Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.