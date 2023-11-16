The Furman Paladins (2-0) play the Liberty Flames (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Furman vs. Liberty Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Furman Stats Insights

  • The Paladins shot at a 47.7% rate from the field last season, 5.7 percentage points above the 42% shooting opponents of the Flames averaged.
  • Last season, Furman had a 20-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42% from the field.
  • The Paladins were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Flames finished 302nd.
  • The Paladins' 80.9 points per game last year were 20.0 more points than the 60.9 the Flames gave up.
  • Furman went 24-7 last season when it scored more than 60.9 points.

Furman Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Furman averaged nine more points per game at home (86.5) than away (77.5).
  • At home, the Paladins allowed 71.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 70.3.
  • At home, Furman sunk 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, one fewer than it averaged on the road (10.1). Furman's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.2%) than on the road (35.8%) too.

Furman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 North Greenville W 84-68 Timmons Arena
11/10/2023 Belmont W 99-76 Timmons Arena
11/16/2023 Liberty - HTC Center
11/25/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
11/28/2023 South Carolina State - Timmons Arena

