The Furman Paladins (2-0) play the Liberty Flames (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Furman vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Furman Stats Insights

The Paladins shot at a 47.7% rate from the field last season, 5.7 percentage points above the 42% shooting opponents of the Flames averaged.

Last season, Furman had a 20-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42% from the field.

The Paladins were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Flames finished 302nd.

The Paladins' 80.9 points per game last year were 20.0 more points than the 60.9 the Flames gave up.

Furman went 24-7 last season when it scored more than 60.9 points.

Furman Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Furman averaged nine more points per game at home (86.5) than away (77.5).

At home, the Paladins allowed 71.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 70.3.

At home, Furman sunk 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, one fewer than it averaged on the road (10.1). Furman's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.2%) than on the road (35.8%) too.

Furman Upcoming Schedule