The Furman Paladins (2-0) face the Liberty Flames (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Furman matchup in this article.

Furman vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Furman vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Furman vs. Liberty Betting Trends (2022-23)

Furman compiled a 19-12-0 ATS record last season.

The Paladins covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1.5 points or more last season (in four opportunities).

Liberty won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Flames games.

