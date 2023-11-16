How to Watch Presbyterian vs. North Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the North Florida Ospreys (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at UNF Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
Presbyterian vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Presbyterian Stats Insights
- Last season, the Blue Hose had a 42% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.4% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Ospreys' opponents knocked down.
- In games Presbyterian shot higher than 46.4% from the field, it went 2-5 overall.
- The Blue Hose were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Ospreys ranked 241st.
- Last year, the Blue Hose scored 63.2 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 77.6 the Ospreys allowed.
- Presbyterian went 2-2 last season when scoring more than 77.6 points.
Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison
- Presbyterian scored 68.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 57.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Blue Hose played better at home last year, allowing 66 points per game, compared to 73.1 on the road.
- Presbyterian sunk 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.9 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).
Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|W 68-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/9/2023
|Columbia International
|W 100-58
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/13/2023
|Citadel
|W 71-64
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/16/2023
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Maine
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/18/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|UNF Arena
