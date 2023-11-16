The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the North Florida Ospreys (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at UNF Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Florida vs. Presbyterian matchup.

Presbyterian vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. North Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Florida Moneyline Presbyterian Moneyline BetMGM North Florida (-1.5) 147.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Florida (-1.5) 146.5 -114 -106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Presbyterian vs. North Florida Betting Trends (2022-23)

Presbyterian went 12-17-0 ATS last season.

The Blue Hose had an ATS record of 11-14 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season.

North Florida went 14-13-0 ATS last season.

Ospreys games went over the point total 15 out of 27 times last season.

