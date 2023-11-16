Presbyterian vs. North Florida November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The North Florida Ospreys (2-0) play the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Presbyterian vs. North Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Presbyterian Top Players (2022-23)
- Marquis Barnett: 9.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Terrell Ard Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Owen McCormack: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kobe Stewart: 7.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trevon Reddish: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
North Florida Top Players (2022-23)
- Carter Hendricksen: 16.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jarius Hicklen: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jose Placer: 14.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jadyn Parker: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Dorian James: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Presbyterian vs. North Florida Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Florida Rank
|North Florida AVG
|Presbyterian AVG
|Presbyterian Rank
|68th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|63.2
|347th
|346th
|77.6
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|156th
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|30.0
|278th
|272nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|4th
|10.4
|3pt Made
|6.0
|315th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|10.8
|333rd
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
