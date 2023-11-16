The North Florida Ospreys (2-1) host the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) at UNF Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Presbyterian vs. North Florida Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Venue: UNF Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Blue Hose Betting Records & Stats

Presbyterian's games hit the over 13 out of 29 times last season.

Against the spread, the Blue Hose were 12-17-0 last season.

North Florida (14-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 10.5% more often than Presbyterian (12-17-0) last year.

Presbyterian vs. North Florida Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Florida 76.2 139.4 77.6 147.1 147.8 Presbyterian 63.2 139.4 69.5 147.1 132.1

Additional Presbyterian Insights & Trends

The Blue Hose's 63.2 points per game last year were 14.4 fewer points than the 77.6 the Ospreys gave up to opponents.

Presbyterian put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 77.6 points.

Presbyterian vs. North Florida Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Florida 14-13-0 15-12-0 Presbyterian 12-17-0 13-16-0

Presbyterian vs. North Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Florida Presbyterian 11-2 Home Record 5-9 3-14 Away Record 0-15 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 3-12-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.8 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.