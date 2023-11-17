How to Watch the Charleston (SC) vs. Charleston Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-3) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at The Buc Dome. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Charleston (SC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Charleston (SC) vs. Charleston Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars scored only 4.2 fewer points per game last year (66.0) than the Buccaneers allowed their opponents to score (70.2).
- Charleston (SC) had a 5-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 53.4 points.
- Last year, the 53.4 points per game the Buccaneers recorded were 14.2 fewer points than the Cougars allowed (67.6).
- Charleston Southern had a 2-1 record last season when putting up more than 67.6 points.
- Last season, the Buccaneers had a 16.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 42.6% lower than the 58.6% of shots the Cougars' opponents made.
- The Cougars shot at a 20.3% rate from the field last season, 24.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Buccaneers averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charleston (SC) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Pfeiffer
|W 117-30
|TD Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ UNLV
|L 85-60
|Cox Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
|11/20/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|TD Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|-
|TD Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.