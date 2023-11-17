The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-2) take the court against the Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPNU.

Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPNU

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

Last season, the Cougars had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Cowboys' opponents knocked down.

In games Charleston (SC) shot higher than 45.9% from the field, it went 10-1 overall.

The Cougars were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cowboys ranked 312th.

Last year, the Cougars scored eight more points per game (80.1) than the Cowboys gave up (72.1).

When Charleston (SC) scored more than 72.1 points last season, it went 24-2.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison

Charleston (SC) put up 84.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 79.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Cougars were better in home games last year, allowing 66.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 away from home.

Charleston (SC) sunk 10.4 threes per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (10.5, 35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule