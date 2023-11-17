Friday's game at HTC Center has the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-2) going head to head against the Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) at 2:30 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 74-73 victory for Charleston (SC), so expect a tight matchup.

The matchup has no set line.

Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 74, Wyoming 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming

Computer Predicted Spread: Charleston (SC) (-0.1)

Charleston (SC) (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

Charleston (SC) was carried by its offense last season, as it ranked 16th-best in the nation by posting 80.1 points per game. It ranked 88th in college basketball in points allowed (67.2 per contest).

The Cougars allowed 30.1 rebounds per game last year (106th-ranked in college basketball), but they shined by grabbing 37.2 rebounds per contest (fifth-best).

Last season Charleston (SC) ranked 128th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13.7 per game.

With 11.7 turnovers per game, the Cougars were 160th in the nation. They forced 13.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 71st in college basketball.

The Cougars owned a 33.1% three-point percentage last season (234th-ranked in college basketball), but they really shined by making 9.9 treys per contest (10th-best).

Charleston (SC) ranked 25th-best in the nation by allowing a three-point shooting percentage of 30.6% to opponents. It ranked 28th in college basketball by surrendering 5.9 three-pointers per contest.

Charleston (SC) attempted 32.9 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 52.3% of the shots it took (and 63.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 30.0 threes per contest, which were 47.7% of its shots (and 36.3% of the team's buckets).

