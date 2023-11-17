Friday's game at The Buc Dome has the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) taking on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-3) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-66 victory, heavily favoring Charleston (SC).

The Buccaneers are coming off of a 71-68 loss to Furman in their last outing on Tuesday.

Charleston Southern vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston Southern vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 80, Charleston Southern 66

Charleston Southern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buccaneers were outscored by 16.8 points per game last season (posting 53.4 points per game, 347th in college basketball, while allowing 70.2 per outing, 310th in college basketball) and had a -506 scoring differential.

Offensively, Charleston Southern scored 58.2 points per game last year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (53.4 points per game) was 4.8 PPG lower.

Offensively the Buccaneers played better in home games last year, averaging 57.6 points per game, compared to 49.7 per game away from home.

When playing at home, Charleston Southern surrendered 5.1 fewer points per game (67.8) than on the road (72.9).

