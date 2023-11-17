The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at The Buc Dome. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston Southern vs. Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cougars scored an average of 66.0 points per game last year, only 4.2 fewer points than the 70.2 the Buccaneers gave up to opponents.

Charleston (SC) went 5-0 last season when giving up fewer than 53.4 points.

Last year, the Buccaneers put up 14.2 fewer points per game (53.4) than the Cougars allowed (67.6).

When Charleston Southern totaled more than 67.6 points last season, it went 2-1.

Last season, the Buccaneers had a 16.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 42.6% lower than the 58.6% of shots the Cougars' opponents made.

The Cougars shot 20.3% from the field, 24.5% lower than the 44.8% the Buccaneers' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston Southern Schedule