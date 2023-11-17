The NC State Wolfpack (2-0) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) play at PNC Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The game has no set line.

Charleston Southern vs. NC State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Last year 14 of Charleston Southern's games went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Buccaneers were 13-14-0 last year.

Charleston Southern (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 1.9% less often than NC State (15-15-0) last year.

Charleston Southern vs. NC State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NC State 77.7 150.3 70.8 145.2 147.7 Charleston Southern 72.6 150.3 74.4 145.2 142.7

Additional Charleston Southern Insights & Trends

The Buccaneers averaged only 1.8 more points per game last year (72.6) than the Wolfpack gave up (70.8).

Charleston Southern went 7-4 against the spread and 8-6 overall when it scored more than 70.8 points last season.

Charleston Southern vs. NC State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NC State 15-15-0 15-15-0 Charleston Southern 13-14-0 14-13-0

Charleston Southern vs. NC State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

NC State Charleston Southern 15-2 Home Record 6-8 4-6 Away Record 3-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.7 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.