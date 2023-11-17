The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) play the Furman Paladins (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at HTC Center. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

Coastal Carolina vs. Furman Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPNU

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

The Chanticleers' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.4 percentage points lower than the Paladins gave up to their opponents (44.8%).

Last season, Coastal Carolina had a 9-5 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.8% from the field.

The Chanticleers were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Paladins finished 178th.

The Chanticleers put up an average of 73.3 points per game last year, just 2.1 more points than the 71.2 the Paladins allowed.

When it scored more than 71.2 points last season, Coastal Carolina went 9-4.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison

Coastal Carolina scored 77.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.

The Chanticleers allowed 68.1 points per game at home last season, and 79.9 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Coastal Carolina sunk fewer trifectas away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (26.8%) than at home (36.0%) too.

