How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Furman on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) play the Furman Paladins (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at HTC Center. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on ESPNU.
Coastal Carolina vs. Furman Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPNU
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Denver vs South Alabama (4:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Radford vs James Madison (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Arkansas State vs Iowa (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
- UTSA vs Texas State (8:15 PM ET | November 17)
Coastal Carolina Stats Insights
- The Chanticleers' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.4 percentage points lower than the Paladins gave up to their opponents (44.8%).
- Last season, Coastal Carolina had a 9-5 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.8% from the field.
- The Chanticleers were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Paladins finished 178th.
- The Chanticleers put up an average of 73.3 points per game last year, just 2.1 more points than the 71.2 the Paladins allowed.
- When it scored more than 71.2 points last season, Coastal Carolina went 9-4.
Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- Coastal Carolina scored 77.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.
- The Chanticleers allowed 68.1 points per game at home last season, and 79.9 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Coastal Carolina sunk fewer trifectas away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (26.8%) than at home (36.0%) too.
Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Piedmont
|W 88-86
|HTC Center
|11/16/2023
|Wichita State
|L 86-77
|HTC Center
|11/17/2023
|Furman
|-
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|HTC Center
|11/29/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|HTC Center
