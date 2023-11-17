The Furman Paladins (2-1) square off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPNU.

Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPNU

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Furman Stats Insights

The Paladins made 47.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was five percentage points higher than the Chanticleers allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Furman went 20-6 when it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Paladins were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Chanticleers ranked 65th.

Last year, the Paladins scored 80.9 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 74 the Chanticleers gave up.

Furman went 19-3 last season when scoring more than 74 points.

Furman Home & Away Comparison

Furman put up 86.5 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 77.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Paladins were worse in home games last year, giving up 71.5 points per game, compared to 70.3 away from home.

When playing at home, Furman averaged one fewer three-pointers per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (10.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to on the road (35.8%).

Furman Upcoming Schedule