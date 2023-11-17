How to Watch Furman vs. Coastal Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (2-1) square off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPNU.
Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPNU
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- Davidson vs East Tennessee State (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- South Carolina State vs Samford (7:30 PM ET | November 17)
- UNC Greensboro vs Arkansas (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Mercer vs Alabama (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
Furman Stats Insights
- The Paladins made 47.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was five percentage points higher than the Chanticleers allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Furman went 20-6 when it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Paladins were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Chanticleers ranked 65th.
- Last year, the Paladins scored 80.9 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 74 the Chanticleers gave up.
- Furman went 19-3 last season when scoring more than 74 points.
Furman Home & Away Comparison
- Furman put up 86.5 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 77.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Paladins were worse in home games last year, giving up 71.5 points per game, compared to 70.3 away from home.
- When playing at home, Furman averaged one fewer three-pointers per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (10.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to on the road (35.8%).
Furman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Greenville
|W 84-68
|Timmons Arena
|11/10/2023
|Belmont
|W 99-76
|Timmons Arena
|11/16/2023
|Liberty
|L 88-74
|HTC Center
|11/17/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/28/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Timmons Arena
