The Furman Paladins (2-1) square off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPNU.

Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPNU

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Furman Stats Insights

  • The Paladins made 47.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was five percentage points higher than the Chanticleers allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • Furman went 20-6 when it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Paladins were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Chanticleers ranked 65th.
  • Last year, the Paladins scored 80.9 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 74 the Chanticleers gave up.
  • Furman went 19-3 last season when scoring more than 74 points.

Furman Home & Away Comparison

  • Furman put up 86.5 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 77.5 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Paladins were worse in home games last year, giving up 71.5 points per game, compared to 70.3 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Furman averaged one fewer three-pointers per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (10.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to on the road (35.8%).

Furman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 North Greenville W 84-68 Timmons Arena
11/10/2023 Belmont W 99-76 Timmons Arena
11/16/2023 Liberty L 88-74 HTC Center
11/17/2023 Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
11/25/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
11/28/2023 South Carolina State - Timmons Arena

