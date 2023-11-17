Furman vs. Coastal Carolina: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Furman Paladins (2-1) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) hit the court at HTC Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPNU. The game has no set line.
Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Where: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: HTC Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Furman Betting Records & Stats
- Furman covered 19 times in 31 games with a spread last season.
- Coastal Carolina (10-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 61.3% of the time, 22.8% less often than Furman (19-12-0) last year.
Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Furman
|80.9
|154.2
|71.2
|145.2
|146.1
|Coastal Carolina
|73.3
|154.2
|74
|145.2
|141.7
Additional Furman Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Paladins recorded 80.9 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 74 the Chanticleers gave up.
- Furman went 14-5 against the spread and 19-3 overall last season when scoring more than 74 points.
Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Furman
|19-12-0
|17-14-0
|Coastal Carolina
|10-16-0
|14-12-0
Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Furman
|Coastal Carolina
|15-2
|Home Record
|8-8
|8-3
|Away Record
|3-11
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-9-0
|86.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.6
|77.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.7
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
