South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Greenville County, South Carolina is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hillcrest High School at J.L. Mann High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.