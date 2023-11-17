The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Friday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball and others in this outing.

Hornets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSWI

BSSE and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +114) 9.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -135)

Ball is averaging 14.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 12.2 lower than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- six -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Ball has dished out nine assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Friday's over/under.

Ball, at two three-pointers made per game, averages 1.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -141) 0.5 (Over: -104)

Friday's over/under for Antetokounmpo is 30.5 points. That is 6.0 more than his season average of 24.5.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Friday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game this year, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Antetokounmpo has made zero three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Damian Lillard Props

Damian Lillard's 22.5-point scoring average is 6.0 less than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of six is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Lillard's assists average -- 4.5 -- is 2.0 lower than Friday's prop bet.

He has connected on three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.