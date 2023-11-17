Player props can be found for Domantas Sabonis and Victor Wembanyama, among others, when the Sacramento Kings visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Kings vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -114)

The 17.7 points Sabonis has scored per game this season is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (18.5).

His per-game rebound average of 15 is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (12.5).

Sabonis' year-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (7.5).

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: -130)

The 14.5-point total set for Keegan Murray on Friday is 1.5 less than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 7.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

His 3.3 made three-pointers average is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Harrison Barnes Props

PTS REB 3PM 10.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: +120)

Friday's over/under for Harrison Barnes is 10.5 points, 6.5 fewer than his season average.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 3.5).

Barnes has connected on two three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -159) 1.5 (Over: -130)

The 18.5-point prop total for Wembanyama on Friday is 2.8 higher than his scoring average, which is 15.7.

He has grabbed 7.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (9.5).

Wembanyama has dished out 1.7 assists per game, which is 0.8 less than Friday's over/under.

Wembanyama has hit one three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

