LaMelo Ball and his Charlotte Hornets teammates match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Ball, in his last action, had 28 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in a 111-105 loss to the Heat.

In this piece we'll examine Ball's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

LaMelo Ball Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-114)

Over 25.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+110)

Over 6.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (+110)

Over 9.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 113.3 points per contest last season made the Bucks the 14th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Bucks allowed 44.2 rebounds on average last season, 20th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks were ranked fifth in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 23.9 per contest.

Allowing 12.1 made three-pointers per game last year, the Bucks were 11th in the league in that category.

LaMelo Ball vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 40 27 10 11 3 3 3 1/6/2023 36 24 3 12 7 1 2

