The Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-0) hope to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Maine Black Bears (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at UNF Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Maine vs. Presbyterian matchup in this article.

Presbyterian vs. Maine Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Presbyterian vs. Maine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Presbyterian vs. Maine Betting Trends (2022-23)

Presbyterian went 12-17-0 ATS last year.

The Blue Hose were 11-14 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Maine went 16-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Black Bears games.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.