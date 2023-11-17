Friday's game features the DePaul Blue Demons (1-2) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) facing off at Desert Diamond Arena (on November 17) at 11:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-70 victory for DePaul.

The matchup has no set line.

South Carolina vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

South Carolina vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 74, South Carolina 70

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. DePaul

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-4.1)

DePaul (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

South Carolina Performance Insights

South Carolina scored just 64.3 points per game (20th-worst in college basketball) last season, but it played better at the other end of the court, where it gave up 72.6 points per game (254th-ranked).

The Gamecocks grabbed 31.3 rebounds per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.3 rebounds per contest (265th-ranked).

South Carolina ranked 324th in the country with 11.1 dimes per game.

The Gamecocks were 249th in the nation with 12.5 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 327th with 10.1 forced turnovers per game.

With 7.6 treys per game, the Gamecocks were 149th in college basketball. They sported a 32.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 280th in college basketball.

South Carolina gave up 7.1 three-pointers per game (165th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 33.8% three-point percentage (187th-ranked).

South Carolina took 59.1% two-pointers and 40.9% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's buckets, 67.2% were two-pointers and 32.8% were threes.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.