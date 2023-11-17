Friday's contest features the High Point Panthers (2-1) and the Wofford Terriers (3-1) facing off at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena (on November 17) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-62 win for High Point.

The Terriers head into this matchup after an 82-52 victory over North Carolina Central on Tuesday.

Wofford vs. High Point Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

Wofford vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 70, Wofford 62

Wofford Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Terriers outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game last season with a +149 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.7 points per game (87th in college basketball) and gave up 65.0 per contest (198th in college basketball).

In SoCon games, Wofford averaged 1.1 fewer points (68.6) than overall (69.7) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Terriers scored 7.5 more points per game at home (74.4) than away (66.9).

In 2022-23, Wofford conceded 12.5 fewer points per game at home (58.6) than away (71.1).

